Just after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, St. John’s transfer LJ Figueroa announced, via his personal Twitter, that he will be joining head coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks basketball program.
“I’m looking forward to joining the University of Oregon and competing for a National Championship,” he wrote. “GO DUCKS!”
After landing guards Amauri Hardy and Aaron Estrada earlier this spring, Altman has again dipped into the transfer market.
The junior will most likely apply for a waiver allowing him to play immediately for the Ducks, utilizing his final year of eligibility.
The former four-star recruit and JUCO transfer was one of the Big East’s best scorers over the past two seasons. He was ranked the No. 6 traditional transfer in an updated list from 247Sports in late May.
Last year, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Red Storm while shooting 36.5% from deep.
Figueroa’s ability to shoot from beyond the arch while also attacking the rim with his long frame should be a welcome addition to an already deep Ducks roster. Defensively, he’s proven capable of disrupting opposing offenses, typically making his presence felt in the passing lanes where he racks up a majority of his steals. Figueroa averaged 1.8 and 1.9 steals, respectively, in his two seasons at St. Johns.
Assuming he’s granted immediate eligibility due to the COVID-19 fallout, Figueroa will compete for playing time with fellow transfer Eric Williams Jr. and rising sophomore CJ Walker.