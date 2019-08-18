After landing N’faly Dante just five days ago, Oregon basketball head coach Dana Altman struck again with yet another commitment. This time it’s 6-foot-6, 180-pound, four-star wing Addison Patterson.
Similar to Dante, Patterson will reclassify to 2019, granting him immediate eligibility.
Prior to his reclassification, the Scottsdale, Arizona, native was lauded as a top-40 recruit in the 2020 247Sports Composite. Even with his move to the class of 2019, however, he is still a borderline five-star talent as he sits at the No. 42 overall player and fourth shooting guard nationally.
After battling with the likes of Arizona State, Florida, Illinois and Iowa, Oregon’s recent signee helped catapult them to the No. 4 overall recruiting class for 2019.
Patterson’s elite athleticism and tall frame should allow him to play not only the two-guard, but perhaps even one or both of the forward positions. He is widely regarded as a two-way player who can create havoc on defense, be a threat in transition with his athleticism and score efficiently on offense with his improved ball skills and shooting.
While not the quickest ball-handler, Patterson shows shiftiness, energy and an “alpha-dog mentality” on film.
Prior to Patterson’s commitment, the Ducks already possessed the talent to potentially be the favorites in the Pac-12. Now, they not only add more top-50 talent, but further their depth. Whether or not Patterson sees extended time in 2019, it is clear he will be a factor for years to come for Altman and the Ducks.
Now, the only question remaining is how quickly can these young Ducks gel and develop chemistry after an offseason full of roster turnover.
