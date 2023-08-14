In December of 2021, the Oregon Ducks announced that they had found their new coach. He was a defensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference looking for his first head coaching gig, but Oregon seemed convinced that Dan Lanning was their guy. After a successful first season in Eugene that had the Ducks win 10 games, Oregon’s shiny new head coach has already “Lannded” himself a massive contract extension.
“As a coach, all you really want to ever focus on is being at a place where you can win and you can raise your family,” Lanning said. “Since the day I got here, it’s been no secret that I want to be here.”
Oregon fans can look forward to six more years of Duck football with Lanning at the helm.
The Oregon Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the terms of the extension, and Lanning agreed to his new deal on July 27. Lanning will make $7 million each season as a part of a $45 million base pay. In his first year with the Ducks, Lanning made $4.6 million plus incentives en route to a very successful initial season, a season that earned him one of the higher-paid positions in college football and second highest in the Pac-12 conference.
The Ducks downed 10 opponents in a conference that saw a record five teams win 10 or more games in 2022. Oregon was competitive right out of the gate with Lanning, and that was all before his recruits arrived in Eugene.
Lanning’s off the field success is arguably just as impressive as his work on the turf. During his brief tenure at Oregon, Lanning has done some of the most impressive recruiting that Duck fans have seen in some time. In fact, Oregon currently holds the No. 9 ranking in recruiting for the 2023 class, No. 12 in 2024 and No. 3 in 2025 according to 247sports.
Success –– and talent –– follow this man, and fans in Eugene should be thrilled to see this extension offered and signed.
“Winning. That’s a priority here,” Lanning said. “And we have what it takes to win.”
Coaching changes, buyouts and turnover is unfortunately a common part of today’s game. It’s a pattern that’s burnt Oregon fans in the past, but not one Lanning looks to continue.
“I want to be here,” Lanning said. “Believe it or not. Believe whatever you want. I mean there's no secret, this is what I want. I said before the grass isn't always greener. I have everything I want here. There's a vision for this to continue to grow.”
Lanning also mentioned that the constant moving around that the life of a college coach holds isn’t one that’s easy on his family. He says his kids have lived in eight different states, and it’ll be nice to see some consistency in their lives.
All signs point toward Lanning being with the Ducks for the long haul. If the next six years look anything like the season the Ducks just had, he’ll be worth every penny and there will be lots of meaningful and competitive football on the horizon for Oregon.
“What’s next?” Lanning said. “There’s a lot. So just sit back and watch.”