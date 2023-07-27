The University of Oregon announced today that they have agreed to terms to extend head football coach Dan Lanning until the end of the 2028 season, making him the second-highest paid football coach in the Pac-12 and 15th nationwide.
The six year, $45 million deal will increase Lanning’s salary from $4.7 million to $7 million per year and will continue to increase by $200,000 each year throughout its duration. While UO offered few specifics on the source of the funding, they stated their intent to fund the contract through “philanthropy.”
The deal came after athletic director Rob Mullens presented the contract extension to the UO Board of Trustees. The extension was unanimously approved at the board’s Thursday meeting.
During his first season at Oregon in 2022, Lanning took the Ducks to a 10-3 record that included three wins against top-ranked 15 teams.
He is the fifth head coach in Oregon football history to have a 10-win season and the third coach to do it in his first year. During the 2022 season, Oregon ranked as high as No. 6 in college football. rankings.
Lanning’s first class as head coach was ranked first in the Pac-12 and the 2023 class ranks in the top 10 nationally. He also used his strong recruiting skills in the transfer portal after bringing in Bo Nix, who ranked fifth in the nation in total touchdowns and led all FBS quarterbacks with 14 rushing touchdowns on top of all of the various school records he set last season. Six NFL draft picks last season were coached by Lanning, and four of them were on the defensive side of the ball.
Before coming to Eugene, Lanning was the defensive coordinator at Georgia from 2018-2021, which included a national championship.
"In coaching, you dream to be at a place where you can both raise your family and win at a high level," Lanning said in a statement. "Oregon has more than exceeded those expectations for my wife, Sauphia, and our three boys, and this will ensure our boys can all graduate from the same school as we continue to grow roots in the community. I am thrilled to be a part of a program that has a shared vision for how to stay on the cutting edge and achieve great success moving forward, and I am grateful to Phil and Penny Knight, Rob Mullens and President Scholz for their faith and unwavering support of our program.”