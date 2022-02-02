Oregon coach Dan Lanning met with the media Wednesday morning to detail the first National Signing Day of his Ducks tenure.
Lanning looked to answer some of the looming questions surrounding the Ducks’ personnel and newest recruits.
The Ducks signed several recruits and added two new ones Wednesday morning including 4-star running back Jordan James, who flipped his commitment from Georgia to Oregon.
“He’s a dynamic player,” Lanning said of James. “Obviously has the ability to be a one-touch touchdown kind of guy.”
Oregon also added to its young wide receiver core with the dynamic athlete and Lake Oswego native Justius Lowe.
“We’re going to battle to keep the best in our state,” Lanning said. “We have the ability to go anywhere, and that’s a blessing, but we have to win home first.”
Recruiting wins like this are huge for a new coaching staff. After being hired as the next Oregon head football coach in December 2021, Lanning opted to finish the season as the Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator.
Although Lanning’s decision to complete the season at Georgia resulted in a National Championship, it pushed the Ducks behind the eight-ball in the recruiting world.
“As a staff it was a challenge, but a challenge we welcomed,” Lanning said. “Oregon’s a phenomenal place; we’ve got the ability to get great players here. I think people just have to have an opportunity to sit down, listen to us and realize that we have a genuine group here who care.”
Lanning has been open about the difficulties of trying to salvage a recruiting class which suffered a school record 16 decommits after the departure of coach Mario Cristobal. Despite this, Lanning has remained confident in the shared vision he and his staff hold.
“For us football doesn’t stop at 7 at night,” Lanning said. “It’s going into the wee hours of the night, drawing up plays, watching film… It’s been a lot of fun connecting with the staff.”
Lanning has been persistent about this commitment to putting a great product on the field. He looked ahead to the spring game as an opportunity to generate more buzz about the program and continue to build future recruiting classes.
“One of the biggest things that we can do as a fan base and as a staff is focus on getting guys here for our spring game,” Lanning said. “We need to pack the crowd, make Autzen the experience we know it can be.”
Overall, 2022 National Signing Day has taken on a different tone than that of the last few years, which were filled with 5-star and high 4-star commitments who landed Oregon atop the conference. Despite this, Lanning has remained consistent and confident in the group he has.
The Ducks may land more key recruits as National Signing Day continues.