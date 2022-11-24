Perhaps the most important week of the season for the Pac-12 played out on Saturday, and one of college football’s top conferences was once again full of action and stories. No. 12 Oregon was victorious over No. 10 Utah and kept its Pac-12 championship hopes alive, while No. 7 USC clinched a trip to Las Vegas with a win of its own.

No. 7 USC (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12) fends off instate rival No. 16 UCLA (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) 48-45

The Trojans knew the importance of Saturday’s game, and quarterback Caleb Williams led the march into the Rose Bowl and out again with a staple 48-45 win. The rivalry game being as high scoring as it was didn’t surprise many, but Williams having one of his best games against one of USC’s toughest opponents this season did. He had 470 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score on the night. The Trojans held off a late rally from the Bruins to punch their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game in early December. USC hosts No. 13 Notre Dame (8-3) while hopes of a CFP berth live on.

Neither the UCLA or USC defense got off the bus for Saturday’s game. The two offenses combined for 93 points and 1,162 yards as the Victory Bell was returned to the Trojans. UCLA’s Pac-12 championship dreams died at home against its most bitter rival. Three Dorian Thompson-Robinson interceptions sealed any hope of a Bruin comeback as UCLA dropped its 11th game to the Trojans over its last 16 tries. The Bruins play the Bears of Cal (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) Friday for their regular season finale. A win would still put UCLA in a pretty big bowl game at the end of the year.

No. 17 Washington (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) thumps Colorado (1-10, 1-7 Pac-12) 54-7 on senior night

As the Huskies played their final home game of the season, they proved yet again to be a top contender in the Pac-12. Washington dominated Colorado on offense, defense, third downs, turnovers, time of possession and any other category one could imagine. The biggest surprise from the night was the Huskies’ reliance on their running game. Washington rushers had 43 attempts against Colorado and nearly had more yards than Husky quarterbacks. Washington currently sits third in the Pac-12 and can make it to the championship game with a win over Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) and a No.10 Oregon loss in week 13.

Colorado now has a point differential of 471-164 in 2022. The Buffs were held to under 14 points for the sixth time this season. The good news for Colorado fans is they only have to endure one more game day. The Buffaloes play No. 14 Utah (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) Saturday.

No. 23 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) stomps Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) 31-7

The Beavers continued their impressive 2022 season in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday. It wasn’t the first time Oregon State has been ranked this season, but it was the first game it won as a ranked team. The Beavers were firing on all cylinders on Saturday. The offense scored in every quarter and never turned the ball over. The defense allowed just one touchdown and 276 total yards from the Arizona State offense. Oregon State is playing some of its best football in recent memory and is rolling hot into next week’s matchup with No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12).

Who at the beginning of the season would have thought that the Sun Devils would be an underdog against instate foe Arizona in the final week of the season? This is the reality after yet another disappointing home loss. In 2022, Arizona State has bailed on its head coach and quarterback. Now, it looks to close out a year to forget with an upset win over Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12)

Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) collects 31-20 road win over Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12)

The Washington State defense had itself a day. Arizona’s offense had been one of the better ones in the Pac-12 this season, but it sure didn’t look like it on Saturday. The Cougars forced four second half interceptions from Arizona’s Jayden de Laura. The four turnovers, 20 points allowed and solid day from the offense came together to extend Wazzu’s winning streak over the Wildcats to three games. The Cougars host the No. 17 Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) looking to defend their hold on the Apple Cup.

It’s official: Arizona will not be bowl eligible in 2022. Coming into the season, this would have surprised few. But the Wildcats shocked some teams this season, and made a firm case that they’re on the rise. Saturday’s chance to keep bowl hopes alive and upset the Cougars, however, fell short when de Laura completed four passes to Washington State defenders. Arizona hosts Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) for the final game of its overachieving season.

Cal (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) wins rivalry game with Stanford (3-8, 1-8 Pac-12) 27-20

It was the 116th all time meeting between Northern California foes, and for just the 46th time, Cal was victorious over the Cardinal. It was an incredibly even – though ugly – matchup. Stanford and Cal both had two turnovers, between 270-280 passing yards, between 400-393 total yards and were under 30% on third downs. The difference was a late fourth quarter comeback for the Bears. Three touchdowns in the final frame propelled Cal to a comeback win and its second conference victory of the season. Two bad teams played, but one of them had to win. Cal plays No. 16 UCLA (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12).

Stanford dropped yet another conference game, and has now won two Pac-12 games across its past two seasons. At best, the Cardinal will finish tied for last in conference wins. Both of Stanford’s turnovers led to Cal touchdowns. One final game awaits the Cardinal’s brutal 2022 season: BYU (6-5) at home next weekend.