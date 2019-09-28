The Oregon cross country team competed on Saturday in the Bill Dellinger Invitational, with both the men’s and women’s teams placing in the top 10.
It was the first meet of the year that the Ducks hosted right in their backyard in Springfield, Oregon, on the course at Pine Ridge Golf Club. The team had been training since the men and women swept top spots in its last invitational in Ask Creek on September 6.
Coming into the weekend, the Invitational featured 11 teams ranked inside the top 30, according to USTFCCCA national poll.
The men competed in the 8-kilometer race and the women in the 6-kilometer race shortly after.
Susan Ejore led the No. 11 women of Oregon and looked to repeat her first place score from last meet, but placed fourth with a time of 19:41.7. Ejore was the only Duck to finish in the top 10, with sophomore Taylor Chiotti finishing just outside the top-10 with an overall time of 20:06.9.
Meanwhile, the No. 9 ranked men of Oregon looked to defend its perfect 15 team score in the Rust-Buster Open. Three Oregon men placed in the top 10: Cole Hocker, junior Cooper Teare and senior James West, who claimed the third-overall spot at 23:32.8.
With these placements, the men of Oregon secured the team title above No. 2 ranked BYU.
The Ducks travel to their next meet in Madison, Washington, for the 11th Nuttycombe Invitational on October 18.
