Head coach Mario Cristobal spoke to media after the first workout of the season on Saturday afternoon. Despite the several coaching changes and a new defensive scheme, Cristobal’s mentality about continually striving to be the best possible player remains the same.
“I was surprised how quickly guys picked things up,” he said. “But at the same time we weren’t because we have a smart football team, and a team that invests a lot of time in what we do.”
Oregon’s offseason workouts, known as the "Fourth Quarter Program," continues to be a high priority. It's designed to not only strengthen the body but makes players mentally stronger as well.
“Very pleased with the way a lot of the bodies have changed,” Cristobal said. “People think bigger, faster, stronger, it’s more than that. Balance is important, core strength is important.”
Quite a few players changed jersey numbers, but only one changed to a different side of the ball. Daewood Davis moved from wide receiver to cornerback, and Cristobal believes the sophomore’s speed will be an key asset to keeping the secondary unit productive.
“He’s an extremely fast player," Cristobal said. "He’s an explosive guy. He’s played defense as well. When you watch him on high school film, he did both similarly effectively. He’s a very productive guy.”
Several seniors who occupied leadership positions have left the program. Cristobal noted last season nobody was certain who was going to take the lead, but eventually Ugo Amadi and Justin Hollins took charge of the leadership council on the defensive end. This season, the focus appears to be on the offensive linemen, who are all seniors and have started together for multiple seasons.
The squad in questions includes Calvin Throckmorton, Shane Lemieux, Jake Hanson and Brady Aiello. Cristobal praised not only they’re connectivity on the field, but how they lead by example for younger players.
“It’s kinda neat because they can tell how each other think,” Cristobal said. “They have great habits.”
