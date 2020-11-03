Coming off a 12-2 season capped off by a Rose Bowl win, the Pac-12 Champions are looking forward to a competitive, albeit shortened season.
Through a postponed schedule and COVID-19 guidelines, the 2020 season is different than many. The Ducks have been practicing under different protocols and have had to alter many things throughout their preseason.
“Finally game week is here and we’re very appreciative of that,” Cristobal said.
With a strong focus on their upcoming opponent, Cristobal discussed preparation through film and how this will help his team be ready for Saturday’s matchup.
“Film is always a good reference point for where we are,” he said. “We watch every year we possibly can on our opponent that plays an offense similar to us and match up our personnel.”
Stanford has been a competitive program year in and year out.
“They’re always going to be one of the more talented teams in the conference and the country,” he said. “They’re extremely physical and upfront on both sides of the ball.”
With the loss of star quarterback Justin Herbert, graduated seniors, and four players opting out to prepare for the NFL draft, the Ducks need new faces to step up and fill vacant positions.
One player who caught the attention of the coaching staff is Jamal Hill, a sophomore safety who played largely in a backup role during the 2019 season. Another player on their radar is Jordan Happle, a senior safety who transferred from Boise State.
“Jamal is really physical and explosive,” Cristobal said. “He is a very versatile player who can run and strike at any time.”
“Jordan understood all the terminology right away and makes his own calls on the back end,” he added. “We are very fortunate to have him with us.”
Cristobal believes that talent and experience don’t equal preparation; it’s what you do with your practice, eating and sleep schedule, and studying that prepares you.
“We think as a program, that your daily approach to your craft, the way you practice and study, are things that we hammer into the players,” he said. “Hard work is our secret sauce.”
Oregon eagerly awaits Stanford in their season opener at Autzen Stadium this Saturday at 4:30p.m.
Follow O’nalisa on Twitter @onalisa__hall