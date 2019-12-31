The 2019 Oregon football schedule hasn’t lacked worthy opponents by any means. The year opened with a heartbreaking 21-27 loss to then-No. 16 Auburn in Arlington, Texas, which put an immediate damper on their Playoff hopes. They saw impressive growth as a team in their uplifting comeback win over Washington in Seattle on Oct. 19. Finally, they made a statement with a 37-15 victory over Utah to claim the Pac-12 Championship.
On New Year’s Day, Oregon will take on perhaps its most daunting opponent yet in the form of the Wisconsin Badgers. Oregon’s experience against difficult opponents this season has certainly helped prime the squad for its final test, but the Ducks aren’t necessarily relying on their big-game experience in preparation for the Rose Bowl.
There’s more than one advantage to having a roster full of some of the best talent in the nation. This season, Justin Herbert took more snaps with senior Troy Dye, junior Jordon Scott and company on the other side of the line of scrimmage than he did against anyone else. It’s the reps in practice against their own teammates that makes the Ducks confident they’re ready to compete with such a tough opponent.
At nose tackle, Scott will take on 2018 first-team All-Big Ten center Tyler Biadasz. Biadasz, also a junior, started all 27 games of his first two seasons and was ranked the best center in the nation in 2018 by Pro Football Focus. Biadasz will certainly be a handful for Scott. However, Scott has been getting reps every day in practice against Oregon’s own quality center Jake Hanson for the last three years.
“We feel we have a guy that’s just as worthy,” Cristobal said of his center. “I think it’s great for our guys. Iron sharpens iron mentality.”
It’s clear that the players have bought into Cristobal’s iron sharpens iron philosophy in preparation for the Rose Bowl. When the Ducks practice, they are matched up against their teammates — teammates who are some of the best players in the nation. Not only does this create a competitive atmosphere, but it creates mutual respect between players battling it out to get better each day.
Over the course of the year, freshman defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has taken on the challenge of facing All-American offensive lineman Penei Sewell in practice.
“It would be a discredit for me to [skip] a rep, to hide from it or run from it,” Thibodeaux said of facing Sewell in practice. “I make sure I always get a rep with him, I think it’s tremendous. Iron sharpens iron.”
Thibodeaux is still developing as a young player but has improved tremendously this year. While Thibodeaux has learned a lot by battling Sewell in practice, Sewell hasn’t had it easy at practice by any means.
“He’s a special player,” Sewell said of Thibodeaux. “Every day we make each other better, and he’s getting better every day. I can’t wait for what his future holds.”
Sewell’s praise is a testament to Thibodeaux’s growth, given that Sewell won the 2019 Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the nation, beating out Wisconsin’s Biadasz and Auburn’s Derrick Brown. If the freshman defensive end is competing with the best lineman in college football on a daily basis, it should certainly give him — and the rest of the Oregon defense — the confidence to compete against any offensive line in the nation.
Wisconsin is most likely the toughest opponent Oregon has faced this year. There are many ways to prepare for a game like this. The Ducks could always rely on experience in big games this season. However, there’s only so much film that can be watched and scouting reports that can be read. Cristobal no doubt puts value in doing homework, but for the Ducks, the most valuable experience is drawn from competing against their own teammates at a high level every day.