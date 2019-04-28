The Ducks had a day full of competition on Saturday as they participated in both the OSU High Performance Meet in Corvallis and the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson, Arizona.
Across the board, the Ducks earned 17 victories, including 11 top-10 program marks. The Duck of the night was senior Cravon Gillespie, who with his 20.23 seconds in the men’s 200-meter dash is the Duck’s best time in that event. He surpassed Kyree King, who had set the record at 20.27 in 2017.
Carly Kleefield won the first section of the women’s 800-meter in two minutes, 15 seconds. Duck women also won the 800 meter run invite, winner Jessica Hull finished in 2:07. In the women’s 200-meter dash, Rachel Vinjamuri finished first with a time of 25.40 seconds.
Khadejah Jackson won the women’s 100-meter hurdles, beating out rival Oregon State’s Claire Corbitt. Jackson added to her winnings by finishing first in the 400-meter hurdles, completing it in 59 seconds.
For the men, Julius Shellmire won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.43 seconds.
The Ducks had less success on the field side of the competition. However, the team was most successful in the women’s shot put competition. The Ducks had the top two finishers in this category, with Kiana Phillips and Ronna Stone going one and two, respectively. Phelps best throw was 15.38 meters and Stone’s was 15.14 meters.
In Tucson, the Ducks men posted a win 110 meter men’s hurdles, with Eric Edwards Jr. finishing in 13.63 seconds. This win was followed up by a victory in the men’s 400 hurdles by Jonathan Harvey. The women scored a victory in the 100 meter dash as Brianna Duncan secured a win in 11.38 seconds. In the men’s 400-meters, the Ducks were the top 4 finishers of the event, and the winner was Cravon Gillespie.
Oregon also won both the women’s and men’s 400-meter relay. D’Aprino, Brown, DesRosiers, and Duncan led the women and the men were led by Schmidt, Gillespie, Daniel, and Palmer.
In the men’s javelin throw, Jackson Van Vuren earned a win as his best throw was 66.36 meters. Lexi Ellis won the triple jump for Duck’s women, with a best score of 12.91 meters.