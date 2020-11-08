If you’d heard tight end DJ Johnson speak after Oregon’s 35-14 win over Stanford on Saturday night, you would never have guessed he’d just had a breakout game. Much less while playing a position he’d switched to just months prior.
His answers came in a monotone, confident manner as his face remained calm and emotionless. His demeanor was stone-cold.
When the former defensive end was asked what a previous version of himself would think if he watched himself against Stanford, Johnson’s answer was simple.
“I wouldn't be too surprised because I know what I’m capable of,” he said.
Listed as an athlete as a high school recruit, Johnson had experience playing positions such as tight end. So once he got the technique down again, the rest was a breeze.
Fans may have been taken aback, coaches and teammates pleasantly surprised, but for Johnson, no part of Saturday night was an accident. His performance wasn’t a stroke of luck.
It was a player who’s bought into a system and culture while remaining prepared, receiving an opportunity and making the most of it.
“His hard work has really paid off because going from defensive end to tight end, that’s a big mental switch,” quarterback Tyler Shough said. “You’ve got to learn a whole lot of nuances in the offense.”
In a Joe Moorhead-led offense that prioritizes speed in space and getting the ball in the hands of dynamic playmakers, the 6-foot-5, 260-plus-pound converted defensive end wasn’t many people’s first choice to lead Oregon in catches.
The former transfer from the University of Miami wasn’t even listed on Oregon’s starting depth chart — in fact, he was fourth; a longshot to see meaningful time in his first career game at the tight end position.
When game time came around, and the tight ends ahead of him missed the game with undisclosed injuries, Johnson played virtually every snap for the Ducks.
“[He] got pulled up, asked him to step on the plate and he did amazing,” Shough said.
He finished his evening with 55 yards and a touchdown while adding in a series of physical blocks in the run game.
“Once you know what you’re doing it’s very easy to just play fast and physical so that’s what I try to do,” he said.
After all, for a former defensive lineman, the physicality is the easy part.