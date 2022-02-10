No Haley Cruse, no problem.
The Oregon softball team returns to the field this season with what coach Melyssa Lombardi believes is its deepest roster in years. With the return of shortstop Jasmine Williams, a host of new talent and several experienced leaders, the Ducks have the tools to make “Version 4” a success.
The team will look different this season. Driven by the program’s shortcomings in last year’s regional, Lombardi noted an increase in competitiveness among the squad this time around. The players are putting pressure on each other in practice, causing everyone to play at a higher level.
“There’s such a push every single day…,” Lombardi said. “It’s amazing when you have that competition going on and what it does for you,” Lombardi said.
The team is anchored by the return of Williams (formerly Sievers) after she missed all of last season due to her pregnancy. She’s come back and put herself back in the mix as if she never left.
“I cannot say enough about Jas and what she has done this fall and in the month of January,” Lombardi said. “I’m so proud of her and just her ability to be a student athlete, to be a mom, to be a wife, to wear many hats and to be able to handle each area.”
Joining Williams in the infield is freshman Paige Sinicki, who Lombardi described as “the female Pete Rose” due to her hustle and competitiveness. She gives the Ducks a strong alternative behind Williams at shortstop and Rachel Cid at third base.
“Paige just goes for it,” senior second baseman Allee Bunker said. “She has zero fear for her safety sometimes.”
Bunker is one of the team’s many leaders. Rather than relying on one single person to lead, the Ducks have several upperclassmen to turn to for different situations.
Alongside Bunker and Cid, the veteran core is made up of pitchers Brooke Yanez and Jordan Dail and catcher Terra McGowan. They’ve been with the team ever since it was dubbed “Version 1” in 2018. Each version has emerged into its own identity. Now, they’re the leaders of Version 4.
“You’re gonna see Version 4 be the most connected it’s ever been,” McGowan said.
Another distinct characteristic of Version 4 goes back to the abundance of depth on the team. Two newcomers, infielder KK Humphreys and catcher Karissa Ornelas, are big bats the Ducks have waiting in the wings. The rotation is strengthened by freshman pitcher Stevie Hansen, who Lombardi described as having great movement on the mound.
“Our returners are impactful because they’re experienced,” Lombardi said. “Our newcomers are impactful because they bring so much to the table.”
The outfield sees the addition of sisters Kai and Kedre Luschar, a redshirt freshman and true freshman, respectively. Like many areas of the team, there will be a mix of youth and experience, with senior Hannah Galey also an option.
Additionally, outfielder Ariel Carlson worked on her swing over the summer and fall after hitting .161 in 40 games last year. She should come much closer to her brief 2020 campaign that saw her hit .294 with a .515 slugging percentage.
“I think you’re gonna see her explosive at the plate,” Lombardi said.
The Ducks’ pitching rotation will still be led by Yanez, who posted a 2.11 ERA over 182 1/3 innings last year. She shouldn’t have to take on as heavy a workload this season, though. The Ducks have more options to turn to rather than just relying on Yanez. Makenna Kliethermes has a full year of experience under her belt and fifth-year Dail should be a key piece of the rotation. They’re joined by newcomers Hansen and Allison Benning.
“It’s really different, but in a good way,” Yanez said. “Every game we’re gonna have options… We all have different pitches, and we’re all different, so I think that’ll be good and scary at the same time.”
Different is the key word. It’s going to be strange to not see Cruse suiting up at Jane Sanders Stadium. But it’s the efforts of players like her and Samara Diaz that got the Oregon softball program where it is now.
“When it’s time for our seniors to move on, it’s very important to them that they pass the torch,” Lombardi said.
The Ducks have a competitive squad full of fresh and experienced talent alike. Version 4 will take the field on Feb. 10 for its first game of the season against Ole Miss in Fullerton, California.
“It’s the first weekend. We’re gonna have some nerves; there’s no question,” Lombardi said. “But from there, what I want to see more than anything is just the work that this group has put in, that nothing needs to be forced. Trust the process, trust that what they’ve done up to this point is plenty good enough, and now let’s play together versus constantly playing against each other.”