Oregon lost to Colorado by a final score of 1-0. Sunday morning at Papé Field. This weekend, families and friends of the players were allowed to attend the game following social distancing guidelines.
Oregon hoped to extend their unbeaten streak to seven, coming off a draw against Utah on Friday. Midfielder Zoe Hasenauer had a season-high five shots on goal as Oregon matched its season-high 18 shots.
After the first bell, both teams played at a fast pace, zipping passes all over the field.
The Ducks’ intense start led to four fouls in the first 15 minutes of the half, with Colorado getting their first foul at the 19th minute.
Despite the fouls, Oregon had two corner kicks in the first 20 minutes, creating bountiful scoring opportunities.
At the 15th minute, a cross from Oregon’s Eden Hardy set up Ally Cook for the header, which was saved by Colorado’s goalkeeper Dani Hansen.
The score was 0-0.
At the 26th minute, Hasenauer continued off last game’s momentum and put a shot on goal, but Hansen made the save.
A Chai Cortex corner kick led to a close shot on goal from Chardonnay Curran. The shot went off the top of the woodwork. The score remained 0-0.
Another opportunity came for the Ducks at the 30th minute with a shot from Caitlin Shaw that went out over the top.
Oregon’s shots didn’t halt, with yet another coming from Mia Palmer, who sent the ball to the bottom right of the goal. Colorado’s Hansen dove for the save, holding the score at 0-0.
Less than a minute into the second half, Oregon’s Hasenauer fired a dangerous kick from the distance as she nearly found the far corner. Colorado’s Hansen again made the save.
At the 47th minute, off a corner kick, Oregon’s Curran blocked a shot on the line, and the score remained 0-0.
Another shot was made by Oregon’s True Dydasco, with the shot going for the top right corner once again saved by Hansen, who had five goals saved at the 52nd minute.
Colorado finally put one away in the 63rd minute, making it 1-0. Colorado’s Tessa Barton scored on an assist from Libby Geraghty.
After the goal, Oregon was unable to answer despite shots made by Lexi Romero and Curran.
The final score was 1-0.
The Ducks look to rebound as they head north to face the Washington Huskies Friday at 3 p.m.