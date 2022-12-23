A major part of Oregon’s historic 2022 National Signing Day was its ability to sign three of the top 10 players in Arizona.

The Ducks already had landed A’mauri Washington and My’Keil Gardner, and now they have 247Sports’s No. 5 player: Cole Martin.

Martin is a four-star cornerback from Chandler, Arizona – the same city that Washington hails from.

Martin is listed as the No. 27 cornerback in the class of 2023, and he had 34 offers from some pretty high caliber programs.

Alabama, USC, Georgia and Texas all had serious interest in Martin. But Oregon cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin convinced the top recruit to come play in Eugene.

Martin will have some big shoes to fill with current Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez all but set to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.