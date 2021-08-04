2021.4.23.EMG.MMM.OregonRelaysDay1-26.jpg

Cole Hocker places first for Oregon in the Men’s 5000 meter Invitational, setting a new Meet Record. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon Relays for track and field at the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., April 23, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

 MADI_MATHER

Cole Hocker and Matthew Centrowitz earned spots in the semifinals of the men’s 1500-meter events after showing out in the opening heats on Monday.

Hocker came into the Tokyo Olympic Games after winning the men’s 1500-meter final at the Olympic Trials at Hayward Field. That momentum carried into his opening race in the Olympics, as he clocked in at 3:36.16 and earned an at-large bid to the semifinals.

Hocker will compete in the first semifinal heat Thursday at 4 a.m.

Centrowitz was almost equally as impressive at the Olympic trials, finishing in second place — less than a second behind Hocker. The 2010 University of Oregon alum placed second in the second heat of Monday’s opening round. Centrowitz finished in 3:41.12 and earned an automatic bid to the semifinals.

Centrowitz will compete in the second semi final Thursday at 4:10 a.m.

Tags

Aaron Heisen is a writer from Venice Beach, California. He enjoys covering Oregon sports including basketball, football, baseball and softball. When he’s not writing, he’s playing basketball, reading, watching movies, or spending time with his family.