Cole Hocker and Matthew Centrowitz earned spots in the semifinals of the men’s 1500-meter events after showing out in the opening heats on Monday.
Hocker came into the Tokyo Olympic Games after winning the men’s 1500-meter final at the Olympic Trials at Hayward Field. That momentum carried into his opening race in the Olympics, as he clocked in at 3:36.16 and earned an at-large bid to the semifinals.
Hocker will compete in the first semifinal heat Thursday at 4 a.m.
Centrowitz was almost equally as impressive at the Olympic trials, finishing in second place — less than a second behind Hocker. The 2010 University of Oregon alum placed second in the second heat of Monday’s opening round. Centrowitz finished in 3:41.12 and earned an automatic bid to the semifinals.
Centrowitz will compete in the second semi final Thursday at 4:10 a.m.