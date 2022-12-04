Christian Gonzalez — a bright spot on Oregon’s defense this season — announced on Sunday that he will be leaving Oregon and declaring for the NFL Draft.

The announcement came from Gonzalez’s personal Twitter account.

“I am forever grateful that I got to be an Oregon Duck,” the announcement said. “Thank you for all of Duck Nation for showing me why Autzen is the BEST place to play college football.”

Duck Nation was able to enjoy Gonzalez’s play for just one season. He played two seasons at Colorado before transferring to Oregon in January 2022.

In his lone season as a Duck, he had 35 solo tackles and four interceptions. He’s projected to be drafted in the first few rounds of the NFL Draft.

“I am super excited to see where this next chapter — the one I have been dreaming of my whole life — will take me,” he wrote.