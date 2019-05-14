2018.11.17.emg.dkr.uo.fb.vs.ASU-11.jpg

Oregon football is adding another 5-star recruit to an already historic 2019 class. 

Chris Steele, who committed to Florida during the All-American bowl on January 4th, entered the transfer portal a week ago. Steele was denied a room change by Florida football coachesHis request to change rooms was due to his roomate, Jalon Jones being accused of two sexual assaults.

A week later, Steele made his decision to come to Oregon, who he considered a second choice prior to his commitment to Florida

The Bellflower, California, native was rated the nations No. 5 cornerback and No. 42 overall recruit in the class of 2019, according to 247sports. Oregon landing Steele now makes him the highest-rated defensive back in program history. Adding Steele to the 2019 class puts Oregon at the No.5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247sports.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defensive back is adding to a thin position at cornerback. Steele will join Mykael Wright, Thomas Graham Jr. and Deommodore Lenoir at the cornerback position.

Steele will now await his decision to see if he’s granted a waiver to play immediately following his decision to transfer.

