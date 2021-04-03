Oregon basketball's Chris Duarte has been named the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The senior from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, averaged 17.1 points and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 53% from the field and 42% from three.
Duarte was named to the All-Pac-12 first team, the Pac-12 All-Defensive team and was crowned the 2021 Associated Press Pac-12 Player of the Year, receiving seven All-American honors in total.
"It is an honor to win this award," Duarte said. "It's an amazing feeling. This was one of the goals that I worked for this year and it feels good to have that hard work pay off."
Duarte led the Ducks in scoring and finished in the Pac-12's top 10 in six different statistical categories. He was the only player in the conference to finish top 10 in both regular shooting percentage and three point percentage.
This is the second consecutive year that a Duck takes home one of the national "Starting
Five" awards. Last season, Payton Pritchard won the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award.
"I’d like to thank my family, my teammates and my coaches for all their help and support. I couldn’t have done this without them,” Duarte said.