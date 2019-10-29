Oregon men’s tennis had a strong showing at the ITA Northwest Regional Championship Monday, as Joshua Charlton and Ty Gentry won the doubles tournament as the second seed in the tournament.
This marks the third consecutive year that Oregon has won the doubles championship at the ITA Northwest Regional.
The duo started their run by defeating Adam Torocsik and Thibault Cancel of Washington in the round of 32 by a score of 8-4. In the round of 16, the duo faced Daniel Landa and Andrei Volgin of UC Davis. Charlton-Gentry won the set 8-2.
In the quarterfinals, they took on Pac-12 rival Cal’s duo of Jacon Brumm and Kent Hunter. This match was more contested, but the Oregon duo pulled out a win, 8-6.
In the semifinals, the Ducks defeated Sam Feit and Matthew Hollingworth of Gonzaga in two sets, winning 6-1 and 6-4.
In the final round, Charlton-Gentry outplayed No. 9 Ben Draper and Bjorn Hoffmann of Cal to win the tournament. The duo won both sets 6-3, 6-2.
In singles play, No. 100 Emmanuel Coste had a strong showing but was ultimately defeated in the semifinals by Damon Kesaris in two sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Oregon will look to build on this performance as they host the Duck Invitational in Eugene on November 1-3.