Oregon men’s tennis concluded its fall season in Minneapolis at the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships. The Ducks dropped both of their matches on Sunday to top-ranked competition.
Sophomore Joshua Charlton saw the most action on Sunday, competing in both singles and doubles events. No. 115 Charlton fell in singles play to No. 8 Daniel Cukierman of USC in a potential Pac-12 preview. Charlton was defeated 6-4, 7-6.
Charlton had a strong fall season, finishing with an overall record of 10-4. He also earned four wins against ranked opponents. The sophomore from Australia had a promising freshman season and will look to build on his fall season in conference play.
The only other match of the day was the doubles match between Ty Gentry/Joshua Charlton and Payton Holden/Ryan Seggerman of Princeton. The 15th ranked Princeton duo outplayed the 45th ranked Oregon duo in two sets, winning 6-2, 6-4.
Gentry/Charlton have been the strongest Oregon duo this season. In the ITA Northwest Regional tournament, they finished as champions. Although the duo fell on Sunday, they will be dangerous in Pac-12 play.
Oregon tennis will not return until this spring, when the Ducks will take on their Pac-12 foes.