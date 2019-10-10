Oregon was eliminated from competition at the ITA Championships on Wednesday when sophomore Joshua Charlton fell to Yuya Ito of Texas in two sets, 6-3 and 6-1.
The 115th-ranked Charlton took on a tough opponent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the form of fourth ranked Yuya Ito. Ito is a 2019 First-Team All-Big-12 selection and was named most outstanding performer at the 2018 Big-12 Championships.
The only Duck to reach the main draw, Charlton qualified by defeating Boris Kozlov of LSU and Arizona State’s Tim Ruehl. There was no Oregon doubles team able to reach the main draw.
After wrapping up their time at the ITA Championships, the Ducks will shift their attention to the UCSB. Defending doubles champion Charles Roberts will be paired with freshman Armando Soemarno.
The tournament begins Friday in Santa Barbara, California.