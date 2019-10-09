Sophomore Joshua Charlton had himself a day at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships on Tuesday.
Charlton won both of his matches to advance into the main draw stage of the tournament. In his first match of the day the sophomore from Victoria, Aus. defeated Pac-12 conference foe, Arizona State’s Tim Ruehl, 7-5, 6-4.
In his next series, Charlton pulled off an upset as he took down No. 91, LSU’s Boris Kozlov. Charlton bested him in the first set 7-5, but dropped the next one 5-7. In the final and deciding match, Charlton won 6-4.
This match propelled him into the main draw. The draw occurred Tuesday night at the conclusion of the last qualifying round.
Charlton wasn’t as fortunate as some of the other competitors after the draw. He will play University of Texas’ No. 4 ranked Yuya Ito.
Earlier in the week on Monday, during the qualifying rounds for the doubles matches Charlton and partner Ty Gentry won their first game handily 6-1, 6-3 against BYU’s Sean Hill and Matheus Leite.
The following match didn’t go as smoothly. The pair lost to Mac Kiger and Simon Soendergaard from North Carolina 6-2, 7-6.
Charlton will play in the main draw Wednesday afternoon.
Follow Noah on twitter @noah_boom23