Australian track and field athletes Charlie Hunter and Jessica Hull punched the ticket to the semifinals of their respective events after showing out in the opening rounds on Friday morning.
Hunter, who graduated from Oregon this past year, is one of the youngest Ducks alumni competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Representing his home country of Australia, Hunter earned fourth place in the opening round of the men’s 800 meters.
He clocked in at one minute and 45.91 seconds leading to an at-large bid to the men’s 800-meter semifinals which took place on Saturday morning. Hunter took part in the first of three semifinals in which he finished seventh failing to qualify for the finals.
Hull, who is a fellow Australian and 2018 Oregon graduate, showed out in the women’s 1,500 meters opening rounds as she snatched an automatic qualifying spot for the semifinals. She finished second in Heat 2 of the opening rounds and will compete in the first semi final race.
Hull’s 1,500 meters semi-final event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 3 a.m PT.