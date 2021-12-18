Oregon soccer midfielder Chardonnay Curran was selected 17th overall by the Kansas City Current in the 2022 NWSL College Draft.
Curran is the second ever Oregon soccer player to be selected in the NWSL draft. Defender Jazmin Jackmon went 21st overall in 2019 but never saw minutes in the league.
In her five years — Curran was one of the players to take advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 — as a Duck, Curran played in an Oregon-record 92 games and made 84 starts. She wraps up her career in Eugene with seven goals — three of them game winners — and seven assists.
Her final two years, the Ducks went 6-5-5 and 9-4-6 overall, its first back-to-back winning seasons in program history.
Although Curran and Oregon soccer weren’t able to break into the NCAA tournament during that time, Curran said she grew tremendously during her time as a Duck.
“It's been a very crazy journey,” she said in the mixed zone, “but also very humbling in a way we know who we are. I knew who I was, and just having that weight on my shoulders and being able to take a leadership role and just doing whatever I can to bring us and the program as far as it did — best wishes to them.”
In the mixed zone, Kansas City head coach Huw Williams praised Curran as “a ball winner who has pace.”
“One of the important factors of Chardonnay is her versatility,” Williams said, “somebody that can fit into midfield for us or anywhere at the back as well.”
If she signs with the Current, Curran will face off against former teammate Marissa Everett, who’s played with the Portland Thorns since she was brought in as a non-roster invitee in 2019.
She’ll also play alongside Kansas City’s international stars, including USWNT members Adrianna Franch and Sam Mewis and Canadian internationals Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett.
“I'm very excited,” Curran said. “Ultimately, the goal is to change my game and influence the soccer community all around. So being able to play with peers like them, it's unbelievable. I'm just ready to work, and I can't wait to get whatever advice and feedback I get.”