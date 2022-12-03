Oregon women’s basketball’s matchup on Saturday wasn’t all that dissimilar from many of its previous ones where the outcome was defined by the Ducks third quarter performance.

The Ducks held a comfortable 11-point lead at halftime, but flipped the switch coming out of the break. They played aggressive defense coupled with strong transitions leading to their strongest performance of the season. Their third quarter started with a 12-2 run that put them up by 23 points, early on.

“I’ve coached some pretty good quarters over the years in this arena, and I think that’s one of the best we’ve ever had,” head coach Kelly Graves said.

The Ducks took control during a crucial time in the game leading them to a 90-51 victory. The Ducks outscored the Pilots 33-12 in the quarter creating a lead that remained insurmountable.

Center Philipina Kyei used her height to her advantage to take control inside. Kyei put herself in the right place at the right time throughout the entire game earning 13 rebounds. As a player who has been developing in each game, she continues to elevate her contributions in every game. Kyei had 12 points and was one of six Ducks to put up double figures.

Leading the Ducks in scoring was guard Chance Gray — one of two freshmen who has started each game — with 20 points. 16 of those points came from three pointers when her teammates found her numerous times wide open in the corner. Gray has been working on getting extra shots in at game speed before and after practice which paid off in this game.

“I’m adjusting to a new level of play so I had to get my feet under me and get my confidence back,” Gray said.

Guard Te-Hina Paopao complemented Gray’s scoring by playing under control and making opportunities for her teammates. She played another game resulting in no turnovers. She also had 10 points and eight assists.

“Honestly that’s the best point guard I have played with,” forward Taylor Hosendove said. “This is my third school and I have never seen a point guard like Te-Hina on and off the court.”

In the past few games, the Ducks have struggled with keeping their intensity and effort through all four quarters. The Pilots challenged them early on, but the Ducks showed their strength resulting in a commanding victory.

The Ducks will put their skills to the test next Saturday when they host Oregon State for their first Pac-12 game of the season.