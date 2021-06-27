On the 10th and final day of the US Olympic team trials at Hayward field, nine Ducks competed across five finals for a chance at a trip to Tokyo.
The men's 1500 meter, which included four Oregon athletes in Colby Alexander, Sam Prakel, Cole Hocker and Matthew Centrowitz, lived up to the billing, even after a sizable delay due to the 100-plus-degree heat.
The runners were packed together with no clear leader for the majority of the race. As the final lap began, Centrowitz, the defending Olympic champion, took the lead.
As they hit the last 200 meters, it looked like Centrowitz would stroll into first place. Rounding the final corner, it was the kick of the NCAA champion Hocker which propelled him into first place contention. Hocker instantly gained distance between himself and Centrowitz as the two men ran side by side for the last 50 meters.
As Hocker continued to close in, he managed to edge out Centrowitz by .06 seconds, defeating the UO alum and 2016 Olympic champion in three minutes and 35.28 seconds.
“Crazy, crazy race,” Centrowitz said. “Stacked all the way through. We had everyone in there, all the big names from this year, and you could feel the excitement on the starting line when they were introducing every individual. One of the most exciting races I've ever been part of. I didn't know what to expect, fast or slow, so I had different race plans. They all involved me being at the front.”
He added: “Instead of trying to save something a little extra for the last 50, I just tried to punch it, and sure enough, Cole had another gear that I didn't have.”
After crossing the finish line Hocker raised his finger to his mouth in a shushing motion.
“There was a lot of negative talk out there...and I just wanted to silence everyone,” he said.
Centrowitz's second place finish qualifies him for the US Olympic team and a trip to Tokyo where he’ll look to defend his 2016 gold medal. Hocker has not yet run the Olympic standard 800 meter time and will have to wait until early next week to see if he will make the trip as well.
Hocker's personal-best of 3:35:28 on Sunday night is just .28 seconds shy of the Olympic standard.
“I think my world rank right now is pretty good to lock me in,” he said. “What I was told that if I placed top 3 at Trials, let alone win in it, that would be enough to secure my world ranking within the top 45. Which I think is the number equivalent to that standard.”
Alexander and Prakel finished eighth and ninth, respectively.
Oregon’s Raevyn Rogers punched her ticket to the summer games, finishing second in the women's 800 meters. Rogers' kick propelled her to second place in the last 100 meters. She finished only behind 19-year-old sensation Athing Mu who recorded the second fastest time by an American ever.
"I just went out there and I ran," Rogers said. "Do what I needed to do to go to the next round. Prayed about it, executed. Do my part to get my spot."
Rogers was happy to spend the past weeks in Eugene, a town where she's left a remarkable impact.
"I'm glad that I have my Oregon family because TrackTown USA has become a great part of me, like seeing and being part of the Hayward tower," she said. "My grandmother was excited to see it and it's a heartwarming feeling just seeing it, it's a reassurance of my faith especially to be placed at the top of the tower."
The men's 5,000 meter final kicked things off on Sunday. Unfortunately, the two Ducks competing in the event failed to qualify for the Olympic games. Eric Jenkins in 10th place while Cooper Teare landed in fourth, a lone second separating him from a qualifying position.
“I was where I wanted to be,” Teare said. “I know those guys are insane. It was a long shot. I put a move in with 300 to go and thought I might catch them by surprise.. .. I wouldn't do anything different really. Those guys are world class and to be even close to the finish with them, I can't be too sad.”
Teare grasped potential qualification, only to have it ripped away down the stretch.
“It's a little bitter,” he said. “That was a class field, Olympians in there, so it's definitely sweet for sure. There could still be an opportunity and I think I put myself in a great position. I'm grateful for coach Thomas for getting me here in one piece and competing with these guys.”
Jenkins was disappointed with his performance and remains unsure of his next steps. For now, he’ll just keep running.
“I guess I'll cancel that hotel in Tokyo, huh? I don't know what the rest of the year looks like,” he said. “I'll sit down with my coach and my agent and put together a schedule. I’ll keep racing.”
The rest of Sunday’s events were postponed until 8:30 p.m. due to excessive heat in the Eugene area.
Damarcus Simpson also represented Oregon in the men's long jump. The former two-time Pac-12 champion recorded a season-best of 26 feet, 1 inch and a lifetime best 26-10.5. He fell just short of the Olympic standard and finished fourth in the trials.
The last Oregon athlete to compete in Sunday’s trials was Kyree King in the 200-meter, finishing seventh with a 20.30 time.