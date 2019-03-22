Three weeks after sophomore Duck Yeelena Faustino earned the NCATA Athlete of the Week, the Ducks have done it again with senior Casi Jackson. In addition, senior specialist Hannah Blair was named an honorable mention for Specialist of the Week in this week’s honors as well.
Last week, Oregon defeated Azusa Pacific on the road with a season-high meet score of 280.900-279.875.
Jackson competed in 11 heats in addition to the Ducks’ team event during the meet. The Orange, California native, who competes as a top and a tumbler for the Ducks, earned a 9.80 in the aerial pass heat of the tumbling event. She also helped Oregon earn scores of 9.50 or higher in nine of the events in which she was in, including a 9.90 in the compulsory toss.
Blair, from Springfield, Ohio, scored a season-best 9.90 in the open tumbling pass and helped the Ducks score a 9.25 in the trio tumbling pass as well.
Oregon will host its final home meet of the season Saturday, March 30, against Azusa Pacific at 5 p.m.
