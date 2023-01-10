Defensive tackle Casey Rogers announced that he will return to Oregon for his final year of eligibility.

Rogers transferred from Nebraska last offseason. He started in all 13 games for the Ducks in 2023 and had a career-high of 34 tackles with 3.5 for loss and two pass breakups.

He joins Bo Nix, Popo Aumavae, Steven Jones, Mase Funa and Brandon Dorlus as the seventh draft-eligible player to announce his return. With Rogers and Dorlus returning, Oregon’s 2023 class also includes six interior defensive linemen.