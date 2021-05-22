Caleb Kilian is making fools out of the High-A West batters.
He dominated again on Saturday, taking a perfect game into the seventh and striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings. His performance led the Eugene Emeralds to a 1-0 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils at Gesa Stadium, as they pulled ahead 3-2 in the six-game series.
The Emeralds’ offense struck early, as Will Wilson drew a walk in the first inning and Franklin Labour singled him home with two outs. Little did they know that that would be the only run either team would score on Saturday night.
Kilian, the Giants’ No. 30 prospect, got the bump for Eugene after dominating to the tune of a 1.84 ERA in his first three starts. His 22 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings led the High-A West coming into the game.
He picked up right where he left off and then some, setting down the first 20 batters in order. Tri-City made some contact off him early, but he settled into a groove, striking out 10 in seven innings including six in a row at one point.
With two outs in the seventh, Kilian finally allowed a baserunner as the Dust Devils’ Brendon Davis doubled down the left field line. Kilian retired the next batter, taking just 82 pitches to get through seven masterful innings. He reached 98 miles per hour while sitting 93 to 96, and ended the day with his ERA down to a brisk 1.25.
The Emeralds’ offense quieted down after the first inning. They didn’t get anything else going until the fifth, when Jacob Gonzalez and Javeyan Williams singled but were left stranded. The game moved by at lightning speed, with Kilian dominating and the Eugene offense not doing much against the Tri-City pitching staff.
Ryan Walker and R.J. Dabovich dominated out of the bullpen for Eugene. They combined to set down all six batters they faced, four via the strikeout. The pitching staff as a whole struck out 14 and allowed only one baserunner.
The Emeralds (11-6) will go for the series win on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., a rare day game for Eugene.