Oregon receiver Caleb Chapman has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday by simply tweeting “I’m in the portal.”

Chapman, 6-foot-5, 218 pounds, appeared in nine of the Ducks’ games this season and had one catch for 15 yards. He missed some time early in the year because of injuries to his hamstring and hip. He transferred from Texas A&M before the season for his fifth year of eligibility, and still has one year of eligibility remaining.

Chapman is now the 19th Oregon player to announce their intent to transfer since the regular season ended, among those including Dont’e Thornton, Byron Cardwell Jr., Jay Butterfield, Jonathan Flowe and Cam McCormick.

The former four-star recruit has struggled with injuries in his career and left only a small mark on Oregon’s season, being utilized mostly as a special teams player. He’ll now go elsewhere for his final year of eligibility.