After taking the game to a second overtime, Oregon soccer (4-3-5, 0-2-2) caps off the night with a 1-1 draw against the University of California (9-3-1, 1-2-1).
Ducks’ midfielder Zoe Hasenauer started off the scoring in the first half of the game, finishing off an opportunity in the 33rd minute. The Golden Bears were by no means quick to respond, waiting until the 87th minute to even the score. Cal forward Mia Corbin scored the tying goal on an assist from fellow forward Emma Weston.
While the score of the game depicts a stalemate, the statistics say otherwise. Oregon tallied eight shots on goal in comparison to Cal’s three. Cal’s goaltending, from freshman Angelina Anderson, was superb. With seven crucial saves throughout the game, Cal depended heavily upon the consistency of their goalkeeper to hold the Oregon offense to a tie.
After taking three straight losses, Oregon soccer has reached a pivotal point of the season. In need of a victory, the Ducks will take on an incredibly strong Stanford Cardinal squad on October 13th in Eugene.
A victory against Stanford on Sunday will be easier said than done for the Ducks. The Cardinal, currently sitting on an 11-1 overall record, will certainly be hard to beat.