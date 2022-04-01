Just one week after falling to the Ducks in Eugene, the Golden Bears got their revenge at home.

Oregon lacrosse (3-8, 1-5 Pac-12) failed to complete a second half comeback and sweep the season series against a Cal team (1-11, 1-5 Pac-12) that entered Friday’s contest winless.

Shonly Wallace opened the scoring for the Ducks with a savvy head fake and fire just 38 seconds into the contest.

Cal responded with 3 straight goals, but Wallace was able to bookend the quarter with another score with 5 seconds remaining.

Wallace completed her hat trick in the second quarter with her 19th goal of the season.

Lillian Stump followed it up with her 19th goal of the year, and first of the contest with 2:53 to go in the second quarter.

However, the Golden Bears continued to produce on the offensive end.

With a goal from Nikki Zaccaro and two scores from Maya Lawliss, Cal extended its lead to 7-4.

Liz Scott, Cal’s leading scorer, found the net for the first time with 42 seconds to play in the half. Scott has 30 goals on the year, which ranks third in the Pac-12.

The third quarter belonged to the Ducks.

Oregon tallied 6 goals to Cal’s 4, all but erasing its halftime deficit, and giving the Ducks some much needed momentum heading into the final quarter.

Defensively, Ducks goalie Cassidy Eckert held strong with 14 saves, keeping Oregon in the game despite attempting 10 fewer shots on goal than Cal.

After Amanda Morse dropped in a goal to start the fourth quarter for the Golden Bears, Oregon’s Hanna Hilcoff scored her first goal of the game on a free position opportunity with 7:18 to go, making the score 12-11.

The goal gave Hilcoff her second straight 30 goal season, and moved her into second in the Pac-12 in scoring this season.

Hilcoff received another free position opportunity while attacking the net just 3 minutes later, and converted once again, knotting the score at 12-12.

However, the Golden Bears had an answer, scoring the last two goals of the contest and earning a 14-12 win.

Cal’s victory snaps a 20 game losing streak dating back to the 2021 season.

The Ducks are now 0-7 when allowing 12 or more goals this season.

Oregon will travel across town to Stanford on Sunday with hopes of snapping a two-game losing streak.