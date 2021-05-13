The Oregon Ducks softball team took down the Cal Bears 2-0 in the opening game of their four game series. Oregon improves to 34-15 on the season and breaks their two-game losing streak.
Ducks ace Brooke Yanez tallied 12 strikeouts as she improved her record to 19-5. Yanez leads the Ducks with 227 strikeouts on the season.
Yanez kept the Bears’ offense quiet as she struck out six hitters through four innings.
However, Bears pitcher Haylei Archer was equally untouchable and a pitching duel ensued. She kept the Ducks lineup scoreless through four innings.
In the top of the fifth, Haley Cruse broke the tie with a double into left-center field, scoring Deijah Pangilinan. The Ducks added another run as Maddie Hopper came in as a pinch hitter for Alyssa Brito and slapped a single into left field. Cruse scored making it 2-0.
Yanez’s outing continued into the seventh inning. She allowed two baserunners after hitting Kennedy Thomas and conceding a bunt single to Tatum Anzaldo.
Yanez struck out the following two Bears to cap off a complete game performance for her 19th win of the season.
The Ducks take on Cal Friday at noon.