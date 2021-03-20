Merely 30 minutes after Rachel Cid’s walkoff home run in game one, the Ducks took on the Utah Utes in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Left-hander Brooke Yanez took the mound for the Ducks with her 1.79 ERA on the season.
The game was a pitching duel from the offset. Oregon catcher Terra McGowan caught two runners stealing in the first three innings to help keep the Utes at bay.
“[McGowan]’s doing an excellent job behind the plate,” head coach Melyssa Lombardi said. “I really like how she’s handling our pitchers. I love how she’s throwing runners out.”
The Ducks got their first action brewing in the bottom of the third, when Haley Cruse walked and stole second, and Hanna Delgado followed with another walk.
With two on, Allee Bunker hit a long fly ball to left that was caught in foul territory. The runners attempted to advance, but Cruse was thrown out at third to end the inning.
Yanez hit the first batter in the fourth, but recorded her third strikeout to keep the game scoreless halfway through.
Mya Felder singled with one out in the bottom of the fourth and advanced to second on a groundout to third. McGowan then singled her home with two outs to break the ice and give the Ducks a 1-0 lead.
“[Felder] constantly puts in the extra work,” Lombardi said. “I think this year, I think she’s figured out some things that have really benefited her...She’s really focused on getting the pitch that she wants.”
Maddie Hopper reached on an error to keep the inning alive, but Deijah Pangilinan lined out to the pitcher as Oregon scored just the one run.
Cruse singled in the fifth, but was caught trying to steal second. Delgado and Bunker followed with back-to-back singles, and with two outs, Felder collected her third hit of the game with a two-run double that put the Ducks up 3-0.
Yanez continued to keep the Utes off balance as she retired nine in a row through six innings, with five strikeouts on the night.
McGowan crushed a double to center to lead off the bottom of the sixth, her second hit of the game and fourth of the doubleheader. Bunker followed with a walk, but Utah left fielder Haley Denning made a nice catch to send the game to the seventh.
Yanez closed out the shutout, pitching her fourth complete game of the season. She allowed only three hits and no walks and struck out five.
“I really, really like the resilience,” Lombardi said. “I like that they know how to answer the call.”
The Ducks are now 19-1 on the season and have won 10 in a row. They’ll go for the four-game sweep of Utah Sunday at 12:00 p.m.