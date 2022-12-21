Four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart, made his verbal pledge to the Oregon Ducks football team official when he signed Wednesday.

The Ducks sixth commit from the Lone Star State is the second highest rated of the bunch and is a native of Burien, Washington.

Cozart flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Ducks on May 22, giving wide receiver coach Junior Adams his sixth pledge since he arrived in Eugene, on January 3.

Cozart is the No. 26 ranked receiver in the nation and No. 34 rated athlete in Texas. Coming in at 6-foot-3 ½ , 181 pounds, Cozart, a dual-sport track and field athlete, sports a personal bests of 10.74 seconds in the 100 meters and a 4.45 40-yard dash.

Cozart moves swiftly in and out of breaks when running routes and can take the top off defenses at will.

With former Duck receiver Dont’e Thornton entering the transfer portal and senior Chase Cota moving on to the 2023 NFL Draft, Cozart can come in and compete to catch passes from quarterback Bo Nix.

Stay tuned as Oregon looks to finish strong this recruiting cycle. It’s in the running for several heralded recruits such as: five-star David Hicks, four-star Ashton Porter, offensive tackle transfer Ajani Cornelius, amongst others.