The 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year is coming to Eugene. Tight-end Kenyon Sadiq is officially a Duck. The four-star athlete from Idaho Falls, ID signed his letter of intent with Oregon on Wednesday.

Sadiq is an explosive player with unique talent. He bounced around from position to position at Skyline Senior High School as he recorded 62 catches for 1,303 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ran for 233 yards and four scores. On the defensive side of the ball, he collected 32 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Sadiq is essentially a swiss army knife of a player who can play a multitude of positions and fill a vast many roles on the Oregon offense. Sadiq is the No. 1 player in Idaho and the No. 4 utility player in the class of 2023.

He had 24 offers – eight of which came from Pac-12 schools – and selected Oregon above all others. He spent the weekend in Eugene, spending time with Dan Lanning and getting acclimated to his new facilities and home. Despite Moliki Matavao’s departure, the Oregon tight end room is filling up with Cam McCormick, Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert set to return to the Ducks in 2023. Sadiq’s versatility will allow him to stand out this group.

Sadiq is a huge addition for the Ducks’ offense and while his position may be uncertain, his worth certainly isn’t.