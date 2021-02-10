Gabe Matthews, Kenyon Yovan and Aaron Zavala were named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watchlist on Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement marks Yovan’s third watchlist of 2021, after being named a preseason All-American by both Collegiate Baseballand D1Baseball. Last season, Yovan was named a first team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Yovan had four home runs last season, adding 24 hits throughout the 2020 campaign.
Zavala harnessed a .418 batting average last season and led the Ducks with 22 RBIs. The sophomore made waves in the abbreviated 2020 season and was named a third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Only a sophomore, Zavala will have a full uninterrupted season to improve his game this spring.
Matthews will be ending a productive career at Oregon this season. He ranks in Oregon’s all-time top 10 in 12 categories, including on-base percentage, doubles and hits.
Since COVID-19 shut down spring sports in March of 2020, Oregon baseball has not seen the field in 11 months. But with multiple impact players on this year’s roster, the Ducks have a chance at a successful season.