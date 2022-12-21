Eight of the twelve Pac-12 teams offered Tevita Pome’e a chance to play for the “conference of champions”. Evidently, Oregon’s offer was the most appealing for the three-star defensive lineman from Layton, Utah, and he’ll join the Ducks in the fall.

Oregon has no shortage of defensive lineman recruits. A’mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagaleilei, Terrance Green and My’Keil Garnder also committed to Dan Lanning’s squad on Wednesday.

The competition to start at defensive lineman will be thick for Pome’e, but he was listed as the No. 5 player in Utah by 247sports.

The 6-foot-3 315 pound lineman was recently invited to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl. He was also scouted by Deion Sanders and led Layton Christian Academy to a 1A Utah State Address in 2022.

He’s riding hot after a great season and will carry his momentum to Eugene, where Lanning is quickly building a recruiting class that shouldn’t be underestimated.