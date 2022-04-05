Arizona State guard Taya Hanson announced her decision to transfer to the University of Oregon via her personal Instagram account, on Tuesday, April 5.

Hanson played in 88 games, starting 36 of them during her four-year tenure with the Sun Devils. Last season, she averaged 8.3 points per game, while starting in every game. She shot 89% from the free-throw line on 53 attempts.

Hanson will fill a gaping hole at the guard position after the Ducks lost Taylor Bigby and Maddie Scherr in the course of a few days. She’ll join Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao as the Ducks try to retool their backcourt.

Hanson shot the 3-ball at a 29% clip last season, so the Ducks still have some work to do in replacing the 3-point shooting they lost with Sydney Parrish.