Oregon quarterback Jay Butterfield announced his decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, via his personal twitter account, on Wednesday, November 30.

In 2020, Butterfield’s first year at Oregon, he elected to redshirt. Then, Butterfield recorded just three pass attempts during the following two seasons. He completed two of those passes for a total of 23 yards.

Despite that lack of playing time, head coach Dan Lanning made it clear that Butterfield competed for the starting spot before the start of the 2022 season.

Butterfield joins fellow former Ducks Dont’e Thornton, Seven McGee and Byron Cardwell as the fourth player to enter the transfer portal this season.

“I think Jay’s a savvy player,” Lanning said, before the start of the season. “I think Jay would tell you just like Bo and Ty would tell you – there’s a lot of things he can improve on and get better at. But the more these guys get comfortable in the system … I thought today was a great example of those guys understanding what Coach Dillingham’s goal is on offense and where he wanted the ball distributed and how we’re going to take care of it.”

Although he’ll be entering his redshirt sophomore year, Butterfield will bring that veteran savvy and experience he’s garnered backing up Nix to the next program he chooses.

As Oregon moves forward and prepares for its bowl game, the quarterback room has Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, Jake Van Dyne, and Marcus Sanders.