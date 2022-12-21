Four-star quarterback Austin Novosad flipped his commitment from Baylor to the Oregon football team, Wednesday morning, according to 247sports.

Novosad intends to graduate from Dripping Springs high school in the spring of 2023. He’ll bring experience to the Ducks' quarterback room as he started in 33 games throughout his high school career.

He had been committed to home-state University of Texas San Antonio since 2021, but after its offensive coordinator, Will Stein, was hired at Oregon this past month, it looked as if Novosad could follow suit.

On Wednesday, that became official when he posted a graphic of himself in a Ducks jersey on his personal twitter.

Days after losing the No. 3 quarterback recruit as Dante Moore flipped to UCLA, the Ducks land a 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal caller who was an Elite 11 player and the No. 10 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.

Along with his 33 high school starts, Novosad posted a 39-to-5 touchdown to interception rate as a senior while leading Dripping Springs to a 12-2 record.

With the addition of Novosad the Ducks’ quarterback expand their quarterback room to three as Ty Thompson remains with the program and Bo Nix announced his return in the past week.