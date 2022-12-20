Oregon freshman Jennah Isai was missing from the Oregon women’s basketball 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday. It was later announced she has left the program due to “personal reasons.”

Isai averaged 7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists through 10 games off the bench. The Arizona Gatorade State Player of the Year winner was a four-star recruit in Oregon's 2022 signing class that was ranked No. 2 nationally.

Isai’s departure leaves Oregon shorthanded off the bench. With freshman center Kennedy Basham recovering from a knee injury, the Ducks will be playing with only eight players in their rotation for the foreseeable future.

After advancing through the first round at the San Diego Invitational, Oregon plays again Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. against either No. 3 ranked Ohio St. or South Florida depending on the outcome of that game.