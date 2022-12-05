It didn’t come as a surprise to see Kenny Dillingham leave Eugene. After all, he had helped roll out the red carpet for quarterback Bo Nix’s dominance this year. During 2022, he was responsible for 41 total touchdowns and only had six interceptions, while the Ducks’ offense topped 40 points in all but one of their nine wins.

After Dillingham’s departure, Dan Lanning wasted no time looking for his replacement. Will Stein will fill the role of Oregon’s offensive coordinator for the foreseeable future according to James Crepea of the Oregonian.

Stein arrives at Oregon with an impressive resume from calling plays last year at University of Texas San Antonio. His group finished No. 9 in total offense in 2022. It was the second season that he had the Roadrunners rank in the top 15 for points per game.

He was the main catalyst for quarterback Frank Harris' success, who enjoyed his best season yet. Harris finished with 3,865 yards, 31 touchdowns to seven interceptions, and an ultra-efficient 71.1 completion percentage. Harris often found receivers Zakhari Franklin and Joshua Cephus, who combined for nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Before coaching, Stein was a quarterback at Louisville from 2008-2012. He decided to stay with the Cardinals and become a graduate assistant and quality control coach. After a short stint at Texas with Charlie Strong, he found himself as the receivers coach at UTSA. He would eventually get promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Come fall 2023, it’ll be time to see what Stein can do on his biggest stage yet.