Oregon right-hander Adam Maier will miss the rest of the 2022 season with an elbow injury, Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball reported Monday.

The injury will not, however, require Tommy John surgery, meaning he’ll likely be able to pitch in 2023.

Maier transferred to Oregon this year after his slider impressed scouts in the Cape Cod League last summer. He was pulled from his outing on March 4 against UC Santa Barbara with an apparent injury. He made just three starts for the Ducks.

Maier, who’s a sophomore in terms of eligibility, is yet to pitch a full collegiate season. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of 2020 and all of 2021 for him. Now, he’ll miss the majority of the 2022 season.

Maier is eligible for the MLB draft, but given his injury history and lack of experience at the collegiate level, he’s expected to remain at Oregon for at least another year.

The specifics of Maier’s injury went undisclosed for a while as he met with doctors to discuss what steps to take. Monday’s news comes over a month after Maier last pitched in a game for the Ducks.

In better news for Oregon baseball, star infielder Drew Cowley has been cleared to play, Rogers also reported Monday. Cowley was one of the top hitters in all of college baseball before breaking his hamate bone against Stanford on March 11. He was seen at PK Park last weekend without a cast and warming up at shortstop.

Rogers added that Oregon expects Cowley to be back in the next week or two.

The Ducks are 21-11 this year and 7-5 in Pac-12 play. Without Maier, they’ve had to desperately patch together a pitching staff. RJ Gordon and Isaac Ayon have settled in as their top two starters, while the team has mostly gone with bullpen games beyond those two. Starting pitching has been one of their biggest weaknesses.

The Ducks’ offense, however, still sits at 18th in the nation in runs scored despite missing Cowley for an extended period of time.

Oregon will be back in action Thursday at 7:05 p.m. against Washington.