Oregon running back Sean Dollars’ has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to the twitter of Rivals’ writer Ryan Young on Dec. 6, 2022.

Dollars arrived in Eugene, Oregon, with the 2019 recruiting class and elected to redshirt his freshman season after producing seven rushes for 81 yards over four games.

In the shortened COVID-19 regular season in 2020, Dollars showed signs of success in limited action. He carried the ball eight times for 47 yards averaging 5.9 yards per carry behind former Ducks C.J. Verdell and Travis Dye.

In the 2020 Pac-12 Championship game against USC, Dollars rushed seven times for 52 yards, as he displayed great contact-balance and playmaking ability that Duck fans had been longing for since the former 4-star recruit joined the program.

Dollars missed the entirety of his highly anticipated 2021 campaign after he tore his ACL during offseason workouts.

In 2022, after withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and returning to Oregon, Dollars was overshadowed by transfers Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington. He posted a modest 34 rushes, 188 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while he hauled in 16 receptions for 143 yards.

After being the third fiddle for coach Dan Lanning’s staff this season, the former No. 2 all-purpose back and Mater Dei high school alum will look for a bigger opportunity elsewhere.