Oregon running back Byron Cardwell announced his decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, via his personal instagram account, on Tuesday, November 29.

Cardwell put out a statement on his Instagram story. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I'm thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon. "I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”

In 2021, after Oregon starters Travis Dye and C.J. Verdell went down to injury, Cardwell filled in and rushed for 417 yards on a conference leading 6.8 yards per carry. He found the end zone three times.

Then, this year, up until sustaining an ankle injury, Cardwell was proving himself to be a worthy candidate to run the offense through. Although he had a small sample size with just 11 attempts, he made the most out of them. He ran for nearly seven yards a clip, adding four catches for 34 yards and two total touchdowns.

He was competing for the starting role with Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington. Unfortunately Cardwell injured his ankle in week two against Eastern Washington, and didn't return for the rest of the season.

Cardwell is the latest Duck to leave the program. Earlier this month wide receiver Seven McGee announced his transfer. Just days ago, fellow wide receiver Dont’e Thornton publicized his departure as well. The program will be leaning on Dan Lanning and the coaching staff more than ever to develop the young offensive talent still in Eugene.