Oregon linebacker Jackson LaDuke announced his decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, via his personal twitter account, on Sunday, December 4.

In 2020, LaDuke’s first year at Oregon, he elected to redshirt. He recorded a total of 20 tackles during his three year career. LaDuke, most notably, filled in at linebacker when Oregon starters such as Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe missed time to injury.

He led the team with four tackles when the Ducks beat No. 12 BYU, 40-21, in week 3 of the 2022 season.

LaDuke joins fellow former Ducks Bradyn Swinson, Jay Butterfield, Dont’e Thornton, Seven McGee and Byron Cardwell as the fourth player to enter the transfer portal this season.

As Oregon moves forward and prepares for the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28, the linebacker room will turn to Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Jeffery Bassa, D.J. Johnson, Mase Funa, Brandon Buckner, and Keith Brown