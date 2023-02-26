Oregon football announced that wide receiver Traeshon Holden was reinstated to the team on Friday.

The Alabama transfer, who committed to Oregon on December 12, had been arrested and charged on three accounts of felony unlawful use of a weapon and coercion and misdemeanor menacing on February 15.

But after Eugene police recently reviewed body footage, all three chargers were dropped and Holden returned to the program.

“Following the release of new information from the Lane County District Attorney’s office, student-athlete Traeshon Holden has been reinstated to the Oregon football team,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in a statement. “We will always take allegations of this nature very seriously. However, when new information is provided by authorities, such as in this instance, disciplinary action will be reevaluated and adjusted, when appropriate.”

Holden will rejoin the Ducks’ receiver room led by Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson and University of Troy transfer Tez Johnson.