Friday nights are traditionally for high school football. But for A’mauri Washington, Friday, Sept. 2, meant something different. It was all about looking towards the future. His future in Eugene, that is. Washington announced last night that he plans to bring his talents to the west coast and Dan Lanning’s powerful defense. The defensive lineman, another four star recruit, becomes the third player from the state of Arizona to commit to the Ducks this offseason. Washington is the sixth highest ranked recruit in Arizona and will join Cole Martin (No. 2) and My’Keil Gardner (No.11) on the list of Arizonians making the trip to Oregon next season.

At Chandler High School, Washington has been a standout defensive lineman. At 6-foot-5, and weighing 294 pounds, the lineman has demonstrated his strength in defending the run game, as well as being a significant presence in the backfield. With Oregon, he’ll have a chance to disrupt a couple hometown offenses, Arizona State and Arizona.

Washington selected Oregon over his 21 other offers despite never having taken an official visit to Autzen Stadium or the University of Oregon. The Ducks beat out high caliber NCAA teams such as Ohio State, Michigan, LSU and Oklahoma for the talented high school senior.